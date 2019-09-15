Lisa Butler, assistant vice-president of deposit services manager at First Federal Community Bank Paris, recently completed the National Automated Clearing House Association’s Accredited Payment Risk Professional certification.
APRPs have mastered the complexities of risk management strategies, concepts and mitigation techniques within the payments ecosystem, including checks, wires, ACH, emerging and alternative payments systems, and cards (debit, credit, prepaid). APRPs can help identify and fine-tune current processes and procedures or implement a new, more sophisticated approach.
“The move in our industry to more and more use of alternative delivery systems requires a bank to be proficient in the rules, regulations and operations of those systems. Lisa stepped up and has credentialed herself in this field. The end result is our bank is a better bank for her efforts. Lisa and her team of customer service representatives are ready to help our customers with their ACH needs,” President and CEO Dick Amis said.
Butler has been employed with First Federal for 31 years. She lives in Glory with her husband, Mike. They have 2 adult children, Dayna Davidson and husband, Jarod, and Brandon Butler, and one grandson, Jeremiah Davidson.
First Federal is observing its 97th year serving northeast Texas with two locations in Paris and branches in Clarksville and Mt. Pleasant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.