OCT. 3 to OCT. 4
Paris Police Department
Te’Oshia Astelyiah Ray, 22: Possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to five pounds, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 1 to 4 grams.
Aaron Ramon Ethridge, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than two ounces, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, repeat offender.
Stacy James Bellamy, 37: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 2 or 2-A, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, sexual assault.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ashten Kieth Finley, 19: Aggravated Robbery.
Michael Dustin Knight, 22: District court commit/driving while intoxicated , third or more.
Rodrigo Aguinaga Rangel, 21: No driver’s license (when unlicensed) (two counts), speeding, capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed), capias pro fine/speeding, capias pro fine/defective or no headlamps, capias pro fine/ improperly placed license plate.
Department of Public Safety
Billy Joe Neely, 39: Speeding, no liability insurance with previous conviction, driving while license invalid, capias pro fine/expired or no license plate (trailer), capias pro fine/defective or no tail lamps, (trailer).
Librado Vasquez Jr., 36: Possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.
Julio Roberto Ramiriez, 24: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
