Police arrested Donald Wayne George, 54, of Paris, at 2:53 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Cherry Street. George was walking down the dark street on the wrong side of the roadway, police said.
He was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions. While being searched, George was found to be in possession of suspected meth.
He was arrested and will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 3 people on Thursday.
