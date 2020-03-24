George Keith Cullum Sr., 60, of Blossom, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.
Family graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at McDonald Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Mr. Cullum will lie in repose at the funeral home beginning Tuesday morning. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Keith, the son of Billie Joe and Lucille Ann Reeves Cullum, was born Jan. 12, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas.
He graduated from West Lamar High School in 1978, and joined the United States Navy, being honorably discharged upon completion of his duty. He began working at Phillips Lighting in 1982, and remained with the company until the plant closed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy Cullum and Ronald Cullum; and a nephew, Sammy “Sammy K” Cullum.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Cullum of Blossom; two sons, George Keith Cullum Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Paris and James Flood and wife, KaDonna, of Blossom; two daughters, Amanda Khan of Hugo, Oklahoma, and Bobbie Jo Thompson and husband, Ronnie, of Hugo, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Carl Cullum and wife, Tina, of Paris and Samuel “Sammy” Cullum and wife, Tammy, of Blossom; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Honorary casket bearers will be Jason Robert Cullum, James Allen Flood, Jason Allen Cullum, Seth Dakota Harlin, A.J. Thompson, Caleb Kasbaum, Clayton Kasbaum and George Keith Cullum, Jr.
