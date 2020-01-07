Fire and Rescue

JAN. 6 to JAN. 7
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:22 to 6:34 a.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
9:46 to 10:05 a.m., 900 W. Cherry St.
7:01 to 7:19 ap.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
9:10 to 10:55 p.m., 100 CR 35460.
First Responder-Paris
11:09 to 11:34 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
1:50 to 1:59 p.m., 2815 Kesler Drive.
2:34 to 2:53 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
8:38 to 9:07 p.m., 3020 Margaret St.
8:50 to 9:05 p.m., 2515 Ballard Srive.
12:06 to 12:11 a.m., 2790 19th St. NW.
2:12 to 2:29 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:31 to 2:39 a.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.
Grass/Brush Fire
8:26 to 8:32 p.m., 100 32nd St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:18 to 7:43 a.m., 1734 N.Main St.
5:13 to 5:38 p.m., 800 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
6:51 to 6:57 a.m., 1715 N.Main St.
1:59 to 2:17 p.m., 3020 Margaret St.
