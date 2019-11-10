The 2020 United Way of Lamar County fund drive is at $468,563 or 94% of its $500,000 goal with three weeks remaining in the campaign.
Executive director Jenny Wilson made the announcement Friday morning at a report meeting at a Lamar County Council of Human Resources Meals on Wheels facility.
“There is no way we are not going to hit this goal,” Wilson said, explaining several campaign drives not yet reporting include Kimberly-Clark, Huhtamaki and Blossom Machine, with totals from Turner Industries and North Lamar ISD not yet complete. “But I don’t want to just hit this goal; I want to blow this goal out of the water.”
Hinting at raising next year’s goal to $600,000, Wilson said, “I know we can get our numbers up there because we continue to raise over $500,000, and our 35 agencies need us.”
Reading off 2020 totals allocated for each, which match the $500,000 goal, Wilson called agency representatives to the front of the dining room, a reminder of the reason fund drive volunteers work so hard.
Meeting highlights included a report from Paris ISD about employees pledging $20,228, exceeding a goal of $18,000; the Commercial Division exceeding its $80,000 goal with $100,169; and the Health Care Division also exceeding a goal of $45,000 with $53,693 pledged.
