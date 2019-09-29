Aurther Fred Mowrey, 84, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Dallas.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Millsap officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Mowrey was born July 27, 1935, in Paris, Texas.
He retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer following a career that spanned 24 years. Fred then went on to retire from the United States Postal Service.
He was raised in Immanuel Baptist Church and joined the First Pentecostal Church in 1952. He served on the board of the Women’s Shelter for eight years and was active in church boards, committees and projects for years.
On March 30, 1957, he married Delois Yvonne Bivens, building 46 years of family and memories before her death on June 19, 2003. He was also preceded in death by his father, Willie Luther Mowrey; and his mother, Loretta Stephens Hutchison; a daughter, Kathryn Dionne Mowrey Hadley; and a son, Timothy Fred Mowrey.
Survivors include a son, Roger Mowrey and wife, Sharon, of Garland; grandchildren, Leah Sanchez and husband, Aaron, Drew Mowrey and Melanie Dube; great-grandchildren, Kensley, Braylen, Joaquin and Lucia; a step-brother, John Thomas and wife Karen of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a sister-in-law, Mattie Watson and husband Gary of Houston; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
