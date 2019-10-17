Fire and rescue

OCT. 16 to OCT. 17
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
2:13 to 2:37 p.m., 546 Cedar St.
First Responder-Paris
6:33 to 7:27 a.m., 3030 Meandering Way.
8:11 to 8:23 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:32 to 10:37 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
1:21 to 1:25 p.m., 515 24th st. NE.
1:24 to 1:34 p.m., 323 GWH/PHA.
2:04 to 2:16 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
4:07 to 4:14 p.m., 1605 Maple Ave.
7:06 ti 7:25 p.m., 1446 W. Cherry St.
12:50 to 1:14 a.m., 320 Stone Ave.
1:38 to 1:57 a.m., 725 Polk St.
1:54 to 2:11 a.m., 4200 N. Main St.
Haz-Mat Incident
2:01 to 2:53 p.m., 1240 20th St. NE.
Public Service
7:57 to 8:21 a.m., 2250 Ballard Drive.
7:04 to 7:43 p.m., 120 CR 42000.
7:12 to 8:42 p.m., 295 Stone Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.