Lisa Lipstraw, eighth-grade teacher at Paris Junior High, was nominated by a fellow teacher for this year’s Association of Texas Professional Educators Secondary Educator of the Year. She is now one of three finalists for this award. This is her third year with Paris ISD.
Previous-ly she taught at Commerce High School for 17 years. She is currently teaching 8th grade reading and language arts and is the Future Problem Solving Coach and sponsor of the National Junior Honor Society.
All finalist will be attending the 2020 ATPE Summit held in Austin July 9 – 11 where they will be doing their final interview.
The awards banquet will take place as a brunch on Saturday, July 11.
