In July, Carter BloodCare encourages all eligible blood donors to honor those who continue to fight for our country’s freedom with a blood donation. Volunteer donors sacrifice one hour of their time to save three lives with each donation.
In summer, blood is crucial for patients and maintaining the community blood supply is not always convenient. Summer is also a time when blood is most difficult to come by for Carter BloodCare. The community blood program relies on volunteer donors to support patients’ time-sensitive blood transfusion needs. There is no blood substitute for patients requiring transfusions, and each patient receiving blood appreciates the donor for taking time to save their life.
Paris Regional Medical Center North Campus will host a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 865 Deshong Drive in Lewis Hall. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Elsie C. McKee at 903-737-1397.
Home Depot will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at 3120 NW Loop 286 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at 903-571-9667.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently; and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
