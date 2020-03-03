Students from Lamar, Red River and surrounding counties came together Feb. 28 to compete in the 56th annual East Texas Regional Science Fair in the hopes of being chosen to advance to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair in College Station.
Crockett Intermediate School sixth-grader Nolan Hamer, son of John and Wendy Hamer, competed in the junior division, comprised of sixth through eighth grades, and earned his shot at the state science fair.
The junior division is divided into categories at the East Texas Regional Science Fair: Biological, Chemical, Mathematical/Engineering and Physics/Astronomy. Students must adhere to all Intel Science and Engineering Fair guidelines and rules to enter the East Texas Regional Science Fair.
The top three finalists in the junior division advanced to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair, which will be March 27 and 28.
Nolan and his invention, “The Portable Shopping Cart,” were chosen as one of the top three finalist in the Engineering/Mathematics Junior division to advance to State. This two-day event is hosted by Texas A&M Engineering.
