Good morning, Red River Valley!
The day is already starting off warm with a 5 a.m. temperature of 60 degrees. An atmospheric disturbance will swing through this morning's cloudiness, which may trigger a shower. The chance for rain is 20% throughout the day. Otherwise, the region will be cloudy with a high of 74. Winds will be from the south southwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25, so batten down the hatches.
This will be the end of the latest wave of warm temperatures as the area falls to around 41 tonight under mostly cloudy skies. The 20% chance for rain will persist, though the night is expected to eventually become clear. Those gusty winds will continue as a Pacific cold front overwhelms the dryline tonight.
Expect to see increasing clouds Wednesday with a high of just 54. Winds will have shifted by then to come from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will have a 50% chance for rain under cloudy skies as the low falls to 42. Showers are forecast for your Thanksgiving Day to accompany a high of 50. The chance for rain is 90%. No severe weather is forecast at this time.
Temperatures will begin rebounding back into the mid- to high 60s on Friday and Saturday, so the latest cold spell won't last too long.
Enjoy your nice warm Tuesday, but keep the jacket handy for Wednesday. Have a great day!
