Janet Dickerson, 69, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Medical City of Plano.
Janet was born April 12, 1950, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alden and Claudine Drake Smith of Detroit, Texas; son, Michael “Bunk” Alberts Jr.; sister, Glenda Drake; and brother James Smith.
She is survived by her husband, David Dickerson; son, Scott “Chip” Alberts and wife, Toni; daughters, Erika Browning and Jeanna Collet and husband, Sebastian; one brother, David Smith; sister-in-law, Susie Smith; brother-in-law, Don Dickerson and wife, Emma; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Janet grew up in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from Arvada West High School. She moved to Detroit, Texas; in 1984, then attended Paris Junior College where she earned her degree in nursing. She retired in 2013 as a hospice nurse. She belonged to the VFW Auxiliary, the DAV Auxiliary and Kiwanis Club of Paris, and was a member of East Paris Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at East Paris Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Sullivan, the Rev. Mike Fortenberry and Dr. Danny Moody officiating.
Pallbearers will be James Rhodes, Jack Gibson, Jim Lassiter, Michael Julian, Larry Beall and Bob Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Art Brown and Billy Trenado.
If desired the family requests donations be made to the mission fund of East Paris Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
