Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Today will look very much like Sunday weather-wise. Despite a deepening low pressure system around Colorado, a subtropical high remains well in place over North and Central Texas, and that will keep us hot and dry as we close out the month of September.
The forecast for today through Wednesday calls for sunny skies with highs at or around 91 degrees. We might start off with some morning cloud cover today, but that should clear by this afternoon. Winds will come from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight should feature clear skies with an overnight low of 70 degrees.
It might be Monday, but send September off with a bang by having the best Monday yet!
