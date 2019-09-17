Peggy Joyce Mitchell, 78, of Midlothian, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mitchell, the daughter of Joe W. and Nola Lee Harp Thacker, was born on April 21, 1941, in Warner, Oklahoma.
For a number of years she was manager for Whataburger in Mansfield and Arlington. She loved arts and crafts, square dancing and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Wayne Murphy; and a brother, Robert Thacker.
Survivors include her husband, Weldon Eugene Mitchell; three children, Terrie Anderson and husband, Jerry of Hugo, Oklahoma, Sherry Lea and husband, Mike, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Vicky Roberts, of Colcord, OKlahoma; a step-daughter, Christine Ivey and husband, Ron, of DeSoto; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Hartman and husband, Eldon, of Paris; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Cathy Stott and husband, Jerry, of Paris; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
