Paris police responding to a disturbance in the 200 block of 4th Street NW at 6:27 a.m Monday arrested Rickey Don Fields Jr. for assault on a public servant.
Police said Fields was causing a disturbance by cursing loudly and was ordered to stop. Fields then cursed at the officer and the officer placed Fields under arrest, police said. Fields later required medical treatment due to possible substance abuse and was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for evaluation. While there, he kicked the officer, police said.
Fields was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Police investigating possible lawn equipment theft
Paris police responded to a burglar alarm in the 2000 block of Spur 139 at 2:13 a.m. today. It was found that someone had cut the cable that secured the lawn equipment and had stolen a Bad Boy zero turn lawn mower, police said. On further investigation, the mower was located in a field just north of the store.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 108 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
