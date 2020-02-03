With the March primary election coming up, the deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m. today.
Voter registration can be checked online, and voters can register online. Registration may also take place at the county’s local election office. Lamar County’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris and is available online at co.lamar.tx.us/page/lamar.Elections. The Red River County office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 200 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville and is online at co.red-river.tx.us/page/redriver.County.Clerk. The Fannin County office is at 800 E. 2nd St. in Bonham and is available online at co.fannin.tx.us/page/fannin.Elections. The Delta County office is at 200 W. Dallas Ave. in Cooper.
Contested primary races in Northeast Texas are as follows:
In Lamar County, incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Lawrence Malone is running for reelection, and he faces competition from challengers Steve Owens, Rick Ruthart and Alan Skidmore. The primary for the Precinct 2 constable will be between incumbent Jeff Jones and Michael Childres.
And in the race for the Precinct 4 constable seat, incumbent Rick Easterwood will face competition from Terry Bull and Hunter Sanders.
In Red River County, there is one contested race, for the Precinct I Commissioners’ Court seat, between incumbent Donnie Gentry and newcomer William Brown.
There are a number of contested races in Fannin County. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Johnson will face opposition from Mark Daniel and Billy Kennedy. In the race for Precinct 1 Commissioner, Ronnie Ball, Edwina Lane, Cecil Gower Lester and Dale McQueen will be facing off. Incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Jerry Magness will face opposition from Milton Glenn and Micky Shepherd. Precinct 1 incumbent Constable Paul Holt will face opposition from Tiger Baxter. In the race for precinct 2 constable, incumbent Jimmy Helms will face opposition from Christopher Kitts and J.R. Stricklin.
In Delta County, David Seals, Kevin Carter and Charla Anderson Singleton are running for Sheriff. In the race for Precinct 1 commissioner, Alvin Lawson, Gerald Cole Chessher and Morgan Baker will be facing off.
Statewide, on the Democrat’s ballot, there are 12 candidates for John Cornyn’s seat: Chris Bell, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., D. R. Hunter, Michael Cooper, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Amanda K. Edwards, Annie “Mama” Garcia, Sema Hernandez, MJ Hegar, Victor Hugo Harris, Adrian Ocegueda and Royce West. On the Republican ballot, four candidates challenge incumbent John Cornyn, who has held his seat since 2002: Virgil Bierschwale, Mark Yancey, John Anthony Castro and Dwayne Stovall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.