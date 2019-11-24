Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
If "largely uneventful weather" sounds like a good forecast to you, then today is your day. That's exactly how National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain summarized today, adding there will be mostly clear skies prevailing through the overnight.
We're going to warm up from an overnight low of 35 to around 69 degrees today with a west wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will see the region fall to about 45 before rising again on a sunny Monday to about 71. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through Wednesday, when another cold front will bring more showers to the area.
That's it. Short, sweet and simple. Hope you have a wonderful Sunday!
