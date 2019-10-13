BOGATA — As part of an effort to qualify Rivercrest ISD for a free meal program, the school district recently announced the winner of a $100 Walmart gift card drawing.
“Many of you may have heard of CEP, Community Eligibility Provision, which allows all students to eat free. Rivercrest ISD has been very close to qualifying for this program the past few years,” said Lisa Roach, Rivercrest director of child nutrition.
In an effort to increase the possibility of qualifying for next year, letters were sent out with back-to-school packets this year, stating that anyone who returned a completed school meal application — regardless if they qualified or not — would be entered into a drawing for a $100 WalMart gift card.
The district reminds the public they can apply for free and reduced breakfast and lunch benefits at any point in the school year. If for any reason their household income changes, they may re-apply for benefits.
“We want to thank everyone who has taken the time to complete and return applications already. We appreciate your investment in our students,” Roach said.
Rivercrest ISD will also celebrate National School Lunch Week Monday through Friday and will have three Family Feasts. This month’s family feast is Friday, and fourth- and fifth-graders will invite their family members to join them for a lunch feast of chicken and dressing with all the trimmings.
