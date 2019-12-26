With winter months in full swing, the New Hope Center of Paris, the county’s sole transitioning housing shelter, wants to help as many people as possible stay warm. To that end, it will be extending its office hours for the coming weeks.
Through the end of January, the shelter will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help those in need. The office will not be open for general business during those hours. It will only be open to aid with sheltering people.
“We know we are entering the coldest month and we do not want to see our brothers and sisters in Christ become ill or die living on the streets,” executive director Tanteta Scott said in a press release.
The donation of funds to help the shelter provide hotel stays during the cold weather months is encouraged. To donate, visit the shelter’s website, newhopecenterparis.org, and make a financial contribution. To assist with the bus fare for those trying to get back to family, that can be noted on the donation donation as well, Scott said.
To volunteer at the shelter, call Scott at 903-783-0353, ext. 101.
As the month progresses, Scott said, the shelter will evaluate the need and determine whether to continue the extended hours into February. It currently has one bed available.
