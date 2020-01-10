JAN. 9 to JAN. 10
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:14 to 8:42 p.m., 3030 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
11:17 to 11:30 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
5:43 to 5:55 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
5:56 to 6:13 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
7:52 to 8:19 p.m., 2900 Stillhosue Road.
8:40 to 9:08 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
9:06 to 9:17 p.m., 2423 Simpson St.
9:44 to 10:11 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
11:28 to 11:51 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Public Service
11:37 to 11:52 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
11:53 a.m. to 12:08 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
1:50 to 2:01 p.m., 355 31st St. SW.
