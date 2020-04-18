Chisum ISD will host a graduation ceremony for this year’s seniors, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
At the board’s regular meeting, trustees agreed to the ceremony.
“We will have it, we just don’t know yet what it will look like or when it will be,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said.
The administration will meet next week to begin planning for the 2020-21 school year and end-of-year necessities, he said.
