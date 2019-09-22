The Red River Valley Fair opens its gates for the 108th season Wednesday with the Lamar County Fairground packed with exhibits, food vendors and carnival rides for the fair’s four-day run.
“We’ve got more exhibits than ever,” fair executive director Rita Haynes said Friday from fair headquarters, 570 E. Center St. “Hopefully this rain will clear and we’ll have one of, if not the best fairs we’ve ever had.”
Dogs will play soccer, Sonny the Birdman returns again with his exotic birds along with Kornpop’s comedy and magic show as special entertainment. Cato’s Antique Car will again roam the fairgrounds.
A pre-fair senior citizen health fair is scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday before commercial exhibits open and the carnival begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pre-school children will get a fair preview between 9-11:30 a.m. both Wednesday and Thursday.
Country music artist Gene Watson returns to his hometown Thursday night, as he has done for more than 25 years, performing an 8 p.m. show and staying afterwards to sign autographs and visit with friends and family. Wade White opens with a 7 p.m. performance from the main stage.
Other performers to appear on the main stage include Dale Cummings at 6:15 p.m. and Daniel Hines Homecoming Gospel show at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Mix Society at 8 p.m. Friday night and Stacy Musgrove & Stoney Creek Band at 6 p.m. and Blue Suit Case Band at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
