Tickets to the 2019 Lamar County Friends of National Rifle Association dinner Saturday night are still available although a record number has been sold, according to Friends member Rick Easterwood.
“We have had a surge of ticket sales this week with 175 sold already for this exceptional event,” Easterwood said Thursday. “People can call me as late as Friday night at 903-249-4962, and we’ll have tickets available for them at a will-call table.”
Tickets at $35 include admission and dinner catered by Hole in the Wall. Doors at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 590 E. Center St., open at 5:30 p.m.. with meal service beginning at 6:45 p.m.
“We are appreciative of our many sponsors for this event,” Easterwood said, mentioning merchandise by The Gun Vault, handmade duck calls made locally by Cage Buster; a game camera donated by Eric Whitaker; fish scales by Williams Guns & Gear, gun paperwork by Whitaker Insurance and commemorative guns by the National Rifle Association along with other items.
Established in 1990, The NRA Foundation is a tax-exempt organization that supports a wide range of firearm-related public interest activities through grants to programs that promote firearms and hunting safety, enhance marksmanship skills and educate the general public about firearms in their historic, technological and artistic context, according to North Texas field representative Kevin Post.
Funds granted by the foundation benefit a variety of organizations including those for children, youth, women, individuals with physical disabilities, gun collectors, law enforcement officer hunters and competitive shooters.
