COOPER — Cooper ISD students from grade two through 12 are invited to join weekly virtual book clubs as a way to stay engaged and help them retain reading skills.
The virtual book clubs are scheduled for every Wednesday from June 17 to July 22, with grades two and three and six through eight meeting at 10 a.m. and grades four and five, nine through 12 meeting at 11 a.m.
The book for second- and third-graders is “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” by Patricia MacLachlan. For fourth- and fifth-graders, the book will be “Bud, not Buddy,” by Christopher Paul Curtis. Grades six through eight will read “Crossover,” by Kwame Alexander while grades nine through 12 will read “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” by Suzanne Collins.
Registration must be completed by Friday. To register, visit Cooper ISD’s Facebook page or forms.gle/h1urvPdhJx4Uc2wE6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.