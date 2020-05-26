Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain lovers, this is your week. Every day this week, except Sunday, features some chance for rain, ranging from 20% this morning and Saturday to 60% Wednesday.
Today's rain chances will grow to 50% after 10 a.m. as northwest flow aloft runs into an unstable atmosphere in West and Central Texas, with storms expected to march east. Today will be cloudy with a high near 75. The National Weather Service expects less than 1/10th of an inch of rain, except higher amounts during storms. Rain chances tonight fall off to 30% for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 61.
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday, although the national Storm Prediction Center has put the bullseye off to our southwest. The forecast calls for a mostly sunny day with a high near 77, but there is that 60% chance for rain. Storms that do form will be capable of heavy rain, so expect some flash flooding in poor drainage areas that are already waterlogged. Rain chances Wednesday night are 50%, otherwise the night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61.
Rain chances are lower through the rest of the week, but don't be surprised by a storm or two as we get near the weekend.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
