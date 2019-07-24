The United Way of Lamar County announced today that the annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive will start next week and run through Aug. 9.
This year in addition to dropping off school supplies at the United Way office, located at 2340 Lamar Ave., participants can also bring donations to the following partner businesses including: Lamar National Bank, Everett Toyota of Paris, Quality Care ER, HWH, Days Inn of Paris, Hampton Inn, Red River Valley Federal Credit Union, First Federal Community Bank and South Main Iron.
All donated school supplies will be given to local elementary schools in Lamar County.
"We are always looking for ways to support education in our community," United Way of Lamar County Executive Director Jenny Wilson said. "The annual 'Stuff the Bus' campaign is a great and easy way to contribute to our local students and schools, and we are very excited and grateful to all the local businesses who have partnered with us to be additional drop off sites."
For more information on "Stuff the Bus" or the United Way, call 903-784-6642.
