Internet lingo

Parents who review their children’s text messages might find a language that doesn’t make much sense. Here, from Makeuseof.com, are some commonly used acronyms and phrases that parents should know.

AMA — Ask me anything

BAE — Before anyone else

DAE — Does anyone else

Dafuq — What the f***

DM — Direct message

ELI5 — Explain like I’m 5

FTFY — Fixed that for you

Facepalm — You can’t be that dumb

Headdesk — Supreme Frustration

HIFW — How I feel when

ICYMI — In case you missed it

IMHO — in my humble opinion

IRL — in real life

Lulz — Just for laughs

NSFW — Not safe for work

NSFL — Not safe for life

PAW — Parents are watching

TIL — Today I learned