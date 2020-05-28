Some Texas counties may be inflating the number of people who contract or die from Covid-19, but Lamar County is not one of them. That’s the assurance a Paris-Lamar County Health District official gave Wednesday when asked about how the office tracks coronavirus information.
Media reports of late indicate some counties include presumed positive cases in their counts, and at one time Texas included antibody testing in the state’s total test numbers. Antibody blood testing is to confirm if someone had the virus in the past while viral swab testing confirms an active case.
“We report only lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases, not presumed positives,” health district director Gina Prestridge said. “We did not report the number of antibody tests we performed.”
And for Covid-19 deaths, the health department relies on Paris Regional Medical Center. Of the 11 Lamar County deaths reported so far, all but two have been related to confirmed cases at nursing homes, according to the most recent county report.
As to where the district gets its information on confirmed Covid cases, Prestridge said she receives lab reports from state or private laboratories, physician offices, free standing emergency clinics and Paris Regional Medical Center.
Only positive reports are sent to a county’s health district. For counties without health districts, reports are sent to a regional office.
Offering an example of a report, Prestridge noted that each report includes a “positive” for the pathogen SARS-CoV-2 along with the patient’s name, date of birth, sample collection date and reporting date. Although only detected or positive reports are sent to health districts, the sample report included interpretation notes for “not detected” and “inclusive” results as well. Lab reports vary slightly in wording, and some include “presumptive positive.”
“We only report positive cases, not presumptive positives or inclusives,” Prestridge said.
Once a report is received, Prestridge said she enters the case in a daily report, sends the report to the media and puts the report on the district’s website.
“The regional office (Texas Department of State Health Services in Tyler) gets their numbers from our website,” Prestridge said, noting that reports to the state are a day behind.
“There is lag time in what is actually happening in the counties and what the region or state posts,” Prestridge noted. “We eventually submit forms for each confirmed positive in hopes that all of our data matches eventually.”
Recovered cases on the report come from health department records.
“I have three staff for quarantining and monitoring the positives,” Prestridge said, explaining the district has no enforcement power for those who refuse monitoring. “They monitor them for the full 14 days and report to us that the last 72 hours of the 14 days they are completely symptom free.”
Staff also monitors anyone in the home with the positive case or anyone else with whom the positive has direct contact. Those people are not included in the case count, Prestridge said.
