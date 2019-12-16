The Spirit of Giving hopes to help financially disadvantaged residents, but needs donations to do so.
On Saturday, people can go to the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot to receive a multitude of items, including toys, bicycles, blankets, food, baby supplies and coats.
Volunteer Suzanne Patty said attendees on the day of the event are asked to bring something to exchange for four tickets, which in turn can be traded in for four items.
“Everyone is asked to bring something,” Patty said. “They may have a little can of tomatoes; they have something to exchange for those four tickets.”
Because all the items are donated, Christ Community Church is hosting a coat drive for the event. Patty asked that people only bring in new or gently used coats, and added that the church is looking for coats of all kinds.
People have until Thursday to donate items, she said.
“All sizes, colors, childrens coats, we’re looking for them all,” she said, “We want to be able to help everybody and they should all be able to find something that’s right for them.”
The amount of coats the church is able to raise varies from year to year, but Patty said they had a goal of 1,400 coats.
“The whole Paris community is just so generous and that’s a huge blessing for a bunch of people,” she said.
If a person is unable to donate a coat but wants to make a monetary donation, they can do that at Christ Community Church, 120 S. Collegiate St.
Coat collection boxes are placed throughout the county and can be found at Christ Community Church, First Federal Community Bank, Guaranty Bank, Lamar National Bank, Liberty National Bank, Peoples Bank, Toyota of Paris, Mathews Nissan/Mathews Honda, Nautilus Family Fitness Center, Edward D. Jones-Lassiter, The Paris News, Paris Coffee, Glo Med Spa and Salon, Bailey Intermediate School, Paris High School, Paris Junior High School, Crockett Intermediate School and the weekly Kiwanis Club of Paris meetings.
