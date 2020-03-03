MARCH 2 to MARCH 3
First Responder-Paris
6:39 to 7:01 a.m., 734 7th St. NE.
3:25 tp 3:31 p.m., 614 11th St. NW.
7:11 to 7:14 p.m., 1016 Polk St.
7:50 to 7:58 p.m., Wilburn Street.
8:09 to 10:15 p.m., 1800 Highway 19/24.
11:31 to 11:53 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:57 a.m., 1900 CR 33900.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
3:49 to 3:53 p.m., 600 S. Collegiate St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
8:45 to 9:07 a.m., 700 Graham St.
Public Service
8:08 to 8:21 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
9:15 to 9:42 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
1:13 to 1:45 p.m., 3281 Hubbard St.
