Recycling program comes to Paris

Effective immediately, the City of Paris is suspended its recycling efforts as its recycler, Choctaw Recycling Center, has shut its doors due to the coronavirus. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

Questions may directed to 903-782-9266.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

