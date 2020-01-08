Two hundred thirty three. That’s the number on Sharon Eubanks’ file at CASA for Kids, an organization that advocates for children placed in the foster care system. Two hundred thirty three children were served by local volunteers last year — 233 of the 52,397 children currently in the Texas child welfare system.
The catch? Some of these children were placed as far away as Houston or out along the Texas coast. Why? Because there’s a major lack of foster families here in the Red River Valley, said Eubanks, CASA’s executive director.
“It’s a huge need,” she said. “Some of our volunteers are driving as far as Houston to visit these kids. Some are local, some are away. And we appreciate our foster families so much, but we need more.”
CASA volunteers are everyday members of the community who are recruited, screened and trained to advocate for a child or sibling group in foster care. They get to know the child on an individual level so that they can make sure their physical, emotional and educational needs are met.
They also get to know the child’s parents, family, foster parents and other important people in their life, with the goal of working toward reunifying the child with their parents whenever safe and possible. They also help make sure children have a support system of family and other reliable, committed adults who can help them both during and after their time in foster care.
While CASA volunteers are fully committed to helping children, their role is made increasingly difficult by the lack of foster care locally, Eubanks said. While the organization appreciates the families that do foster, there are many children still in need, she said.
Eubanks herself adopted two children from the foster care system. Her parents also fostered while she was growing up. She has seen the difference it can make firsthand, she said.
“There are many ways to foster,” Eubanks said. Whether done through (Child Protective Services) or a private agency, the approach is the same: care about kids, encourage them and spend time with them,” she said.
Eubanks doesn’t downplay the commitment. According to CPS, foster parents have to be able to provide a child with a safe, nurturing and stable environment; meet background check requirements; be financially stable; attend pre-service training on caring for children in CPS care, and participate in a home study. The six-month vetting and training process is just an introduction to the system. But Eubanks views the sacrifice as worth making.
“It’s a wonder what you can accomplish,” she said. “It’s also heartbreaking and difficult. But it’s a job worth doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.