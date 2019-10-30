Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s, about where they will stay throughout the day. Rain has been falling since yesterday evening after drizzling all day, and with a 100% chance of rain today, we can expect it to continue. It'll also be windy today, with sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25. Winds will increase into the overnight with sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph expected and gusts as high as 35.
All of that activity will be the result of a stronger cold front that's expected to move into the area this afternoon, which will become the primary driver of showers and thunderstorms into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Behind a low pressure system that will move into the area later today is drier air. That will bring an end to this bout of rain and the clouds will clear out, leaving very cold air and clear skies Thursday night.
Although it will be colder Thursday night than tonight, a freeze warning has been issued as temperatures are expected to fall to about 31 degrees. The freeze warning for Fannin, Delta and Lamar counties is effective from 1 a.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Thursday. Choctaw County's freeze warning will start even earlier, becoming effective at 7 p.m. tonight and ending at 10 a.m. Thursday.
With clearing skies Thursday, the high will return to about 47 before falling off to around 29 degrees for the overnight.
Friday and Saturday highs will rebound to mid-50s, but we can expect mid-30 degree nights for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Stay warm and dry, and make today your best Tuesday!
