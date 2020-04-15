Texas leads the U.S. in processing billions of dollars in small business loans, highlighting the role of Texas banks in the effort to save thousands of jobs in response to the Covid-19 emergency.
After the Paycheck Protection Program completed its first full week of implementation, 88,434 approved loans were processed in Texas totaling over $21.7 billion, according to Small Business Administration statistics. Over $247 billion in PPP loans had been approved nationally for the $349 billion program as of April 13.
“The hard work that community bankers are doing all across Texas through the PPP is providing America’s small businesses and workers with the economic equivalent of what health care professionals are doing for individuals that have contracted Covid-19,” said Bobby Hoxworth, chairman of the Texas Bankers Association and CEO of First National Bank Texas in Killeen.
“Our banks are helping small businesses obtain the critical cash, the very lifeblood that they need, to regain their strength and make a comeback from the crippling economic effects of Covid-19,” he said.
“In small towns, small businesses are what sustain our economies,” said TBA Vice Chairman Chip Jenkins, CEO of First State Bank of Louise. “As community banks, our goal is to provide a portion of certainty in unprecedented times.”
Wes Hoskins, CEO of First Community Bank in Corpus Christi, says community banks are at the heart of the PPP and the recent delivery of a loan check to a customer demonstrated the human impact of the impressive Texas numbers.
“I asked him how many people this would keep employed at his company. His answer was over 200 employees. That’s bread on the table for eight weeks and a job and a roof over your head,” Hoskins said.
Banks in every corner of Texas have stepped up, committing additional personnel and resources to process as many PPP loans as possible. This has included hiring additional staff and working around the clock and through weekends.
“There have been challenges with such a massive program, but our Texas community banks have leaned forward to overcome them because they understand the needs of their customers,” TBA President & CEO Chris Furlow said. “It is neighbor helping neighbor in communities all across Texas.”
