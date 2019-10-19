The North Lamar Board of Trustees will discuss and take possible action on a campus improvement plan for Higgins Elementary School when it meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 3130 N. Main St.
The board will also conduct two public hearings regarding the state compensatory education funding and the district’s state financial accountability rating.
Also on the agenda, the board members will hear updates from various departments, such as maintenance and transportation, as well as discuss the ESL program evaluation.
