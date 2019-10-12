MONDAY
Chisum ISD: Columbus Day holiday.
TUESDAY
Chisum Independent School District: Staff Development Day/student holiday.
Givens Early Childhood Center: 8:30 a.m., PTO meeting.
Head Start: 8:30 a.m., Kiamichi Technology parent field trip.
WEDNESDAY
Paris High School: School pictures, 9- to 11th-grade.
Head Start: 9 a.m., Fire Station field trip.
Justiss Elementary School: 4 p.m., Family Reading Night in the library.
THURSDAY
Paris High School: Senior pictures.
Head Start: 9 a.m., Fire Station field trip.
Givens Early Childhood Center: 9:30 a.m., visit to Legends Healthcare, Thompson
