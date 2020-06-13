Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Paris/Lamar County Health District reports three additional Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total count to 168 confirmed cases since reporting began in March.

Today's cases include two females, ages 26 and 31, and a 50-year-old male. Of the reported cases, seven are travel related and 161 community spread.

Lamar county deaths remain at eleven, with eight of those cases associated with nursing homes.

As of today, 108 confirmed cases have recovered, according health district director Gina Prestridge.

A breakdown of cases by gender and age follows.

  • 10-19 2 male 4 female
  • 20-29- 6 male 14 females
  • 30-39- 15 males 16 females
  • 40-49 6 male 17 females
  • 50-59 11 males 11 females
  • 60-69 14 males 22 females
  • 70-79 6 males 13 females
  • 80 + 6 males 5 females

