Paris/Lamar County Health District reports three additional Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total count to 168 confirmed cases since reporting began in March.
Today's cases include two females, ages 26 and 31, and a 50-year-old male. Of the reported cases, seven are travel related and 161 community spread.
Lamar county deaths remain at eleven, with eight of those cases associated with nursing homes.
As of today, 108 confirmed cases have recovered, according health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of cases by gender and age follows.
- 10-19 2 male 4 female
- 20-29- 6 male 14 females
- 30-39- 15 males 16 females
- 40-49 6 male 17 females
- 50-59 11 males 11 females
- 60-69 14 males 22 females
- 70-79 6 males 13 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.