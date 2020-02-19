Good morning, Red River Valley!
Or should we say chilly morning. Well, don't look for much of a warm-up today. Cloudy skies will lock the sun away and winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph will keep temperatures seasonal as the high gets to about 51 degrees.
Rain chances linger into the first half of the day, according to the National Weather Service, thanks to a stalled front across Central Texas. A stronger disturbance will push through this afternoon and prompt greater precipitation, which may become heavy at times, the National Weather Service warns. Much of the heavier precipitation is likely to remain in Central Texas.
The chance for rain tonight is 90% as the low slips to about 38 degrees. Some gusty winds from the east are likely as well.
A 20% chance for showers is in the forecast for Thursday, which should be mostly cloudy with a high near 47. Gusty winds continue, turning a bit to come from the north northeast at about 15 mph. Skies are expected to begin clearing by late afternoon, leading to a mostly clear night with a low around 31, the National Weather Service predicts.
"Much drier air will arrive Thursday night/Friday morning as the high pressure sets over us. This will allow Friday morning temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to the north/west, and mid 30s elsewhere," meteorologist Patricia Sanchez wrote in forecast discussion. "We will slowly warm up as we head into the weekend, with highs in the 40s/50s Friday, mid 50s Saturday and 60s on Sunday."
This week is shaping up to be similar to last week, but that's the season for you. Have a great Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.