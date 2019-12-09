Bulletin Board

TODAY
Northeast Texas Farm and Ranch Pesticide Applicator Clinic: Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, 5 CEU’s $40 payable at the door by cash or check, RSVP by Dec. 2 at 903-737-2443.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jan Blize will present the Paris High School choir for the Christmas Program.
Lamar County Genealogical Society Library: 7 p.m. Merry Little Christmas Party at 1135 Bonham St. in Paris. For information, call 903-407-0984.
THURSDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m., Denny’s on Loop 286. Denise Kornegay will be speaker.
Warren Teague Post 199 American Legion Deport: 6:30 p.m. executive committee meeting, 7 p.m. general meeting.
