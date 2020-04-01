Millions of Americans need the services of a professional tax preparer, but are staying home more than ever due to Covid-19. Liberty Tax is offering a unique secure platform to send tax documents to local offices, followed by an over-the-phone interview with a Liberty Tax professional.
"Some tax businesses are telling their clients to just email or fax their tax documents. That’s a risky way to go because those platforms are not secure.” said Jeanette Minerd, of Liberty Tax in Paris. “Liberty’s Virtual Return Processing platform is a secure way to get your documents to a Liberty office. From there, our tax pros take over; it’s just over the phone with the client instead of in our office.”
Liberty Tax offices remain open for in-person and drop-off services.
“This is just another option that is needed now more than ever,” Minerd said.
To contact a local Liberty Tax office, call 903-782-9292 or visit libertytax.com. Liberty Tax does take appointments, however, they are not necessary.
