Each year, the Children’s Advocacy Center works to fight on behalf of the victims of child abuse here in Lamar County, and the nonprofit is able to do that in large part because of the funds it raises at its Sweetheart Soiree. This year’s gala is fast approaching.
The Sweetheart Soiree is scheduled for Feb. 15 at Love Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner beginning at 7 p.m.
Food is being catered by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall, and live music will be provided by Dallas-based Chinatown Band.
“They’re phenomenal,” executive director Rebecca Peevy said. “We’ve had them come before, and they’re always a hit.”
The night will also feature a live and silent auction, and though the Children’s Advocacy Center is still working on finding auction items, Peevy said some items up for bid will include a year’s supply of Crawford’s bread pudding, a set of tires, furniture and more.
The Sweetheart Soiree is the nonprofit’s lone fundraiser throughout the year, and Peevy said it’s vital to the operations of the Children’s Advocacy Center. The event typically raises between $75,000-90,000, she said.
In addition to operational expenses, Peevy said some of the funds go to providing continuing training for the people who work at the center. It also helps the center fill the gaps that can’t be covered by grants, and to provide matching funds on other grants.
“This is huge for us; we wouldn’t be able to do what we do if we didn’t have this event,” Peevy said.
Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time, and can be bought at the center’s website, www.cacparis.org, by visiting the center’s Facebook page or by calling the center at 903-784-5787. Tickets should be purchased by Feb. 13, Peevy said.
General admission tickets are $75 per person. Businesses are also still able to sponsor the event, with sponsorship tiers beginning at $250. There are also two underwriter tiers at $5,000 and $10,000, and the $10,000 has yet to be filled, Peevy said.
Now in its 19th year, the Sweetheart Soiree has gotten bigger and better each year, Peevy said.
“The first year we did the soiree, we were in Heritage Hall and had maybe 50 people,” Peevy said.
“Now, we have hundreds each year, and it’s not uncommon for us to sell out now.
“The community’s support means so much to us, and I look forward to another great year.”
