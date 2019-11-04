Officers arrested 28-year-old Antonio Daquann Epperson of Brookston at George Wright Homes at 9 p.m. Friday after finding Epperson with a pill officers believed was ecstasy and a small baggie of suspected marijuana.
Epperson was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $4,000, according to online records.
Police investigate building burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary of a building in the 700 block of North Main Street at 3:16 p.m. Friday. It was reported that the suspect entered the building through a broken window and had stolen tools and electronics.
The incident is under investigation.
Woman reports physical assault
Paris police responded to an assault call in the 100 block of East Price Street at 6:23 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a man had assaulted a woman just before the call for assistance and had left the scene. The 37-year-old complainant reported that a 44-year-old male assaulted her with his hands and choked her before leaving the residence.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 268 calls for service and arrested six people over the weekend.
