Good morning, Red River Valley!
Are you ready for the heat? Today's forecast high is 93 under a mostly sunny sky. That might sound good to some, but mix in the humidity and the heat index is expected to approach 105 degrees.
That has prompted the National Weather Service office in Dallas-Fort Worth to issue a heat advisory for Lamar, Fannin and Delta counties in effect from 1 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Shreveport, Louisiana, office also issued a heat advisory for Red River County to be in effect from 10 a.m. today through 7 p.m. Wednesday. And in Choctaw County, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, office has issued a heat advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today.
Speaking of Wednesday, we'll have another mostly sunny day with a high temp of around 95 degrees. The humidity will help drive that heat index value again, upwards of 106 degrees or so.
Beware that heat. Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if people and pets do not stay adequately cooled and hydrated, the National Weather Service warns.
"Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels," the advisory states.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Put simply: Be aware of yourself and others if you're going to be outside for a while. Do that, and it should be a great Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.