JULY 7 to JULY 9
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Aaron Myers, 44: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Marley Trelyn Walters, 22: Abandoning/endangering a child/criminal negligence.
Leslie Bernard Adams, 26: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Jarrick Dalton Watkins, 25: Public intoxication.
Paris Police Department
William Kendall Brown, 49: Motion to revoke probation for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Judy Ransom Washington, 47: Terroristic threat of a family/household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.