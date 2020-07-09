Paris Police
Buy Now

JULY 7 to JULY 9

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Aaron Myers, 44: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Marley Trelyn Walters, 22: Abandoning/endangering a child/criminal negligence.

Leslie Bernard Adams, 26: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Jarrick Dalton Watkins, 25: Public intoxication.

Paris Police Department

William Kendall Brown, 49: Motion to revoke probation for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Judy Ransom Washington, 47: Terroristic threat of a family/household.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.