NOV. 13 to NOV. 14
Paris Police Department
John Wesley Womack, 39: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Department of Public Safety
Emily Tagen Sharrock, 25: False drug test falsification device, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Keri Faye Jackson, 34: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
MarkAndrew Marrero, 31: Sexual assault of a child.
Christopher Michael White, 55: Expired driver’s license, display expired license plates, no liability insurance, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.