NOV. 13 to NOV. 14

John Wesley Womack, 39: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Emily Tagen Sharrock, 25: False drug test falsification device, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Keri Faye Jackson, 34: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.

MarkAndrew Marrero, 31: Sexual assault of a child.

Christopher Michael White, 55: Expired driver’s license, display expired license plates, no liability insurance, failure to appear.

