Virginia Bryan Burnett, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, at Spring Lake Memory Care at the age of 82.
A funeral service is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Duane Hamil officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1937, in Slate Shoals, Texas, to R.D. Bryan and Virginia Parks Bryan. Later the family moved to Paris where she attended school, graduating from Paris High School in 1955.
Virginia had a lifelong friend, Norma Covington Upchurch, who together they shared many memories, including walking to and from high school each day.
She began a career at Westinghouse Lighting which spanned nearly 28 years.
J.M. Hammock, Justice of the Peace, married Reuben Burnett and Virginia Bryan on August 1, 1958. They enjoyed 49 and a half years of marriage. Together they enjoyed many memories which included a love of country music and were both avid dancers. She attended the Cowboy Church in the Camp until her health failed.
Virginia was never blessed with children of her own, but she loved many children and especially her niece and nephews.
Reuben preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 2008.
Virginia was the person who held the family together, always helping to prepare for family gatherings. She was the ultimate caregiver for both of her parents as they needed additional help later in their lives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Burnett; an infant brother, Billy David Bryan; parents, R.D. and Pauline Bryan; a brother-in-law, Hammond Day; and a nephew, Bryan Hammond Day.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Day, of Parker, Texas; along with brothers, Merle Bryan and wife, Lynda, Paul Bryan and wife, Judy and Jim Bryan and wife, Peggy, all of Paris; as well as a niece, Jane White; and six nephews, Glenn, David, Roger, Rodney, Chesley and Cheyney Bryan, serving as pallbearers. She is also survived by several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was affectionately known as “Aunt Wimp”. She was given that name by her older sister when they were young children. It lasted a lifetime.
“But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint,” Isaiah 40:31.
The family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Dallas and Northeast Texas, 3001 Knox Street, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75205.
