The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline to Nov. 8 for eligible agriculture producers to enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program Grassland Conservation Initiative.
The original deadline was Friday. This program is available to producers with base acreage that has been in grass or grasslands over a nine-year period, rather than commodity crops.
Eligible producers received letters from USDA’s Farm Service Agency earlier this year, with information on how to apply through field offices of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
When enrolling in the CSP Grassland Conservation Initiative, producers must meet or exceed the stewardship threshold for one priority resource concern by the end of their five-year contract. Producers receive $18 per acre per year for the next five years.
This initiative has different rules than the rest of CSP and is administered separately.
Eligible operations have base acres, which are lands where producers have historically grown commodity crops, where crops have not been grown from Jan. 1, 2009, through Dec. 31, 2017, and the land has returned to grass or grasslands. Formerly, these producers would have been available for assistance through the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs administered by FSA.
For more information, contact the local NRCS field office.
In Paris, call Steve R. Smith at 903-784-6679 or visit the office at 201 N. Collegiate Drive.
