OCT. 18 to OCT. 19
Paris Police Department
Helen Nichole Canaday, 31: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Dewey James Kelley, 23: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Jeffery Dee Baeza, 54: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Jack Wesley Melton Jr., 27: Sexual assault, assault of family/house member/impede breathing.
Donald Ray Nelson, 26: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Britney Juanita Mathis, 32: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 1-4 grams, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Dakota D. Hughes, 31: Public intoxication.
Rachel Ann Warlick, 44: Two counts of burglary of a coin operated/collection.
Lonnie Ray O’Neal, 40: Bench warrant/sex abuse of child, two counts of bench warrant/indecency with child.
Daryl Ray Loftice, 31: Property theft less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.
Bairon Sarmiento-Quintanilla, 21: No driver’s license when unlicensed, failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Department of Public Safety
Cody Joe Harrington, 33: Driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating a motor vehicle with the wrong license.
Reno Police Department
Chelsie Danielle McKnight, 29: Motion to revoke/forgery of a financial instrument - elderly, motion to revoke/exploitation of child/elderly/disabled, motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Constable Precinct 5
James Dayved Seat, 21: No driver’s license when unlicensed.
