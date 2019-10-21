Paris Police
OCT. 18 to OCT. 19

Paris Police Department

Helen Nichole Canaday, 31: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.

Dewey James Kelley, 23: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.

Jeffery Dee Baeza, 54: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.

Jack Wesley Melton Jr., 27: Sexual assault, assault of family/house member/impede breathing.

Donald Ray Nelson, 26: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Britney Juanita Mathis, 32: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 1-4 grams, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport.

Dakota D. Hughes, 31: Public intoxication.

Rachel Ann Warlick, 44: Two counts of burglary of a coin operated/collection.

Lonnie Ray O’Neal, 40: Bench warrant/sex abuse of child, two counts of bench warrant/indecency with child.

Daryl Ray Loftice, 31: Property theft less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.

Bairon Sarmiento-Quintanilla, 21: No driver’s license when unlicensed, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Department of Public Safety

Cody Joe Harrington, 33: Driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating a motor vehicle with the wrong license.

Reno Police Department

Chelsie Danielle McKnight, 29: Motion to revoke/forgery of a financial instrument - elderly, motion to revoke/exploitation of child/elderly/disabled, motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.

Lamar County Constable Precinct 5

James Dayved Seat, 21: No driver’s license when unlicensed.

