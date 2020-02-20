At 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, Paris police arrested Kwame Otoya Ferguson, 39, of Paris, at his residence on four warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
David Allen Pardee, 42, of Paris, also was arrested Wednesday on felony warrants. Police said he was taken into custody in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 2:07 p.m. Pardee was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
Paris Police arrested 49-year-old Bryan Lynn Thompson at his home in the 200 block of 2nd Street SW at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Thompson had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
The three men were taken to Lamar County Jail, where they remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Detectives arrest two for suspected meth
At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paris Police Department detectives made contact with Ricky Levon Patt, 42, of Paris, and Alisha Chonte Cashion, 30, of Paris, in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 and found that they were in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Both were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance charges. Both were placed in the county jail, where they remained without set bonds, online records showed.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 12 people Wednesday.
